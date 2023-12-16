Home - News - Bristol City v Sunderland live streaming, where to watch on TV

Read how to tune in to the Saturday afternoon English Championship match between Bristol City and Sunderland, with information on TV schedules and stream services.

Sunderland travel to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City on Saturday afternoon, looking to firm their grip in the top six of the Championship standings.

The Black Cats made it back-to-back wins under interim head coach Mike Dodds as teenage starlet Jobe Bellingham’s 78th-minute goal proved enough to earn them all three points against a high-flying Leeds side on Tuesday night.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match will not be live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event, TnT Sports or the BBC in the UK, as the kick off time set for 3PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Championship in play service from Ashton Gate.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

As a result, Sunderland have re-established themselves in the top six, with Tony Mowbray’s sacking proving to be a masterstroke with every passing game. With just three points separating them to 11th place, the visitors’ will be looking to go in again away at an out-of-form Bristol City side and secure a third win in a row.

Sunderland away form a problem

The Black Cats have not won away since September ahead of their trip to Bristol to face the Robins, who will be eager to arrest their recent slump.

Sunderland fans will certainly be looking to take a result back to the north east.

Bristol and Manning need a result

In stark contrast, the hosts’ are struggling to make an impression under new management, with the club now down in 15th after falling to a 2-1 away defeat against play-off contenders Blackburn in midweek.

Liam Manning has endured a turbulent start to life in the Robins’ dugout, with his side taking just one point from their last four league games.