Home - News - Bristol City v Nottingham Forest – where to watch live streaming

Where to watch the FA Cup game kick off between Bristol City and Nottingham Forest, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and FA Cup stream news.

The FA Cup fourth round slate sees Premier League side Nottingham Forest head to Ashton Gate to take on Championship outfit Bristol City on Friday night.

The hosts’ arrive into this one in terrible form, winning just one of their past six games since an impressive 4-1 victory against Watford at Vicarage Road on Boxing Day.

Liam Manning’s side have picked up just two points in their last four Championship games, which has seen them tumble down to 13th, as they now sit six points adrift of the playoff spots.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Bristol City is televised on beIN Sports Max and Viaplay in Scandanavia but unfortunately is not broadcast in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from Bristol City’s Ashton Gate Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Despite their poor recent form, the Robins’ produced one of the biggest upsets of the FA Cup third round as they knocked out West Ham United after a replay, and they will have their eyes set on another Premier League scalp as they prepare to face Nottingham Forest at Ashton Gate.

Forest, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo over the weekend as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Brentford, leaving them only four points above the relegation zone.

There’s a potential points deduction for breaking the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability rules hanging over their heads as well.

The Tricky Trees were pushed all the way by League One side Blackpool in the last round, and needed a 110th-minute Chris Wood winner in the replay to send them into the fourth round.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.