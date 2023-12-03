Home - News - Bristol City v Norwich City live streaming

Norwich City make the trip to the West Country this afternoon to take on Bristol City, with Canaries boss David Wagner coming under pressure after a difficult period of results.

Bristol City, under the new management of Liam Manning, formerly of MK Dons, are showing promise with their appealing style of play.

This approach, while it may take time to fully implement, is already yielding results. The team secured a draw against QPR and a thrilling 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough.

Unfortunately this match is not live streaming on either Sky Sports or TnT Sports network in the UK.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The Cherries recent home record is strong, with four wins in the last six matches.

Bristol City

They are up against a struggling Norwich side, who have suffered five defeats in their last seven league games, intensifying scrutiny on manager David Wagner.

Norwich, aiming to avoid their 10th loss in 15 Championship games will need to raise their game in this one as fans start to voice their concerns about performances.

Amidst this challenging period, discussions among fans about Wagner’s future as manager have resurfaced.

Norwich’s defensive weaknesses are notable whioch could come into effect in the match today.

Wagner’s side have conceded 35 goals in 18 matches. In contrast, Bristol City has been more solid defensively, allowing only 19 goals in the same number of games.

Bristol City could pile more pressure on the Canaries and their manager with a win in front of their home crowd at Ashton Gate today.