Bristol City v Millwall live streaming – is the match on TV?

Where to watch this afternoon’s Championship kick off between Bristol City and Millwall FC, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

This looks a cracker on paper as Bristol City is making a decent run are rising in the Championship standings, currently holding the eighth spot as the East Londoners come to the West Country.

City are mere three points shy of Hull City in sixth, while Millwall sits in 16th, comfortably eight points above the drop zone.

The Cherries have been in formidable form over the Christmas period, securing 10 points from their last four games in the Championship.

This impressive streak includes victories against Sunderland, Hull, and Watford, and a goalless draw with Birmingham City last Friday.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not live on Sky Sports Football today unfortunately due to the 3PM blackout restrictions in the United Kingdom.

Under Liam Manning’s guidance, Bristol City has achieved 10 victories, six draws, and nine losses in their 25 Championship outings this season.

This performance has earned them 36 points, positioning them just three points behind Hull City in the race for playoff spots in England’s second-tier football league.

The recent success of Bristol City comes as a pleasant surprise, considering their finishes of 19th, 17th, and 14th in the previous three seasons. Their current form suggests a strong push for a playoff berth this time around.

Consistency at home has been elusive for Bristol City, with six wins, two draws, and four losses in 12 home games. In contrast, Millwall has accumulated 14 points from their 12 away fixtures.

Earlier this season, Bristol City clinched a narrow 1-0 victory over Millwall, thanks to Matty James’s dramatic goal in the 94th minute during their August 12 encounter in London.

Millwall heads into their next match buoyed by a recent 1-0 triumph over Norwich City, where Tom Bradshaw netted the decisive goal.

The Lions have also enjoyed recent successes, including a 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers and draws against Huddersfield Town and Stoke City, despite a 3-2 defeat at Leicester City on December 13. This puts them on a four-game unbeaten streak.

Joe Edwards’s Millwall has won seven, drawn eight, and lost 10 of their 25 league games, amassing 29 points, placing them 16th in the standings. They’re eight points above relegation and 10 points from playoff contention, so a strong upcoming performance could significantly improve their standing.

Last season, Millwall narrowly missed the playoffs, finishing eighth, just one point short. However, goal-scoring has been a challenge this season, with only 27 goals to their name so far.