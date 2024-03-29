Home - News - Bristol City v Leicester City on TV – where to watch live streaming

Where to watch this lunchtime kick off from the Championship between Bristol City and Leicester City, including how to watch, TV Channel information and where to watch a live stream today.

Leicester City will look to resurrect their Championship title charge when they make the trip to Ashton Gate on Good Friday to take on a Bristol City outfit in complete freefall.

The Foxes were in abysmal form prior to the international break. Enzo Maresca’s side will head into gameweek 39 in second place, having picked up only four points from their last five league games.

Leicester’s once-unfathomable 11-point buffer at the top of the Championship has totally vanished.

What channel is the Bristol Leicester game on today?

This match is broadcast on the Sky Sports Football channel (UK/Ire). Kick off time for the game is at the early lunchtime time of 12:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The Foxes have held the summit spot for a long while but find themselves trailing current table-toppers Leeds United, who are above due to superior goal difference but have played a game more.

It also means that just a single point separates Leicester and third-placed Ipswich Town heading into Easter weekend, so the hosts will be nervously looking over their shoulder, with their automatic promotion spot also in danger.

Bristol City, on the other hand, have suffered defeats in five of their past six Championship outings, including a comprehensive 2-0 beating at the hands of West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns last time out, as they failed to respond to goals from Tom Fellows and Jed Wallace.

The Robins’ are in little jeopardy of being sucked into the relegation scrap, boasting a healthy eight-point buffer above the relegation zone.

But with 14 points separating them from the final play-off spot, Liam Manning’s side look set for another campaign of mid-table mediocrity in the second division.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.