Bristol City v Leeds Utd live streaming on tv

Where to watch this Friday evening Championship match kick off between Bristol City and Leeds United, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Leeds United will look to make it five wins in a row in the Championship when they travel to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City on Friday night.

Currently lying 13th in the second-tier table, the Robins have become draw specialists of late, having played out stalemates in their previous three games, including a 2-2 stalemate against Coventry City on Tuesday.

City rallied from behind to take the lead through Robert Dickie and Nahki Wells, but capitulated to a late leveller to drop two points.

Where to watch on TV

This Friday night match is televised live on Sky Sports Football in the UK. Kick off time for the match is 8PM.

Liam Manning’s men have only won one of their past eight matches across all competitions, and while they have usually been strong in front of their own supporters, they have picked up just one win from their last four assignments at Ashton Gate (D2, L1).

As for Leeds, they make the trip to Bristol City knowing that a win would propel them into the Championship’s top two, at least until Saturday.

Although they could only manage a 1-1 draw against Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup last weekend, the Lilywhites have been almost unstoppable lately and are riding hot on a six-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

United had won five straight games before that FA Cup result and are vying for automatic promotion, behind second-placed Ipswich Town by only two points.

