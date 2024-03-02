Home - News - Bristol City v Cardiff on TV – watch a live stream on tv

Where to watch this Bristol City vs Cardiff City early kick off on TV in the UK, including information on the TV channel live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Bristol City and Cardiff City will renew hostilities in the latest incarnation of the Severnside derby at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon, with the two sides struggling for consistency and level points in the jam-packed Championship mid-table.

The Bluebirds secured a comfortable 2-0 victory when these two sides met earlier in the season, but the Robins will be desperate to respond following back-to-back league defeats when these teams meet in the reverse fixture.

What TV channel is the game on

Due to broadcasting restrictions, the match will not be televised live on Sky Sports, but can be found in Europe on Arena Sport.

Live updates can be followed on social media and through Sky Sports Newsdesk. Live commentary can be found on local radio in Cardiff and Bristol.

The kickoff is set for 12:30 PM at the Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol. Additionally, Bet365’s live in-play service will provide real-time updates from the stadium starting from kickoff.

The Robins currently sit 12th in the table, 11 points shy of the play-off places. They fell to a 2-1 loss on the road against a struggling Sheffield Wednesday side as they failed to pounce upon a late red card situation over the weekend.

Liam Manning’s side have picked up just seven points from their last six games, and desperately need a win here to kickstart a charge up the table.

Cardiff, on the other hand, recorded their first win on home soil in 2024 as they edged out relegation-threatened Stoke City 2-1 at the weekend thanks to first-half goals from attacking duo Kion Etete and Karlan Grant.

That win was vital for the Bluebirds, who were on a four-game winless streak prior to that (L3).

