Home - News - Brighton vs Man City live stream : where to watch on tv

Brighton have been one of the unsung stars of the Premier League in 2024 and deservedly sit in the top 10 in the table. However, their run-in includes opponents from the very top of the tier, including the favourites for the title Manchester City.

Brighton’s most recent match in this competition ended in a 1-1 draw away at Burnley, and their last victory in the League was against Nottingham Forest at home in February.

They also fought hard in the Europa League only to be knocked out by Roma a few weeks ago.

Wolves – Bournemouth live streams and tv listings

The match is televised on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK today. Kick off time for the Brighton Manchester City game is 8:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from Brighton.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Manchester City’s form is impressive to say the least. They made it to the FA Cup final – again – at the weekend and are a single point behind Arsenal and Liverpool at the top of the table with a game in hand.

City have not lost a Premier League match since they visited Aston Villa in December last year, so we can only suggest another win is on the cards here.

Brighton will undoubtedly go down all guns blazing at home, but it will be a Man City victory barring something unusual.

Our tip – Man City 4, Brighton 1

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.