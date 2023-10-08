Brighton vs Liverpool FC : What TV Channel is the game on?

With many Premier League teams participating in European matches on Thursday evenings this season, Sunday promises to deliver the most exciting clashes.

Liverpool’s visit to the Amex Stadium is highly anticipated, especially in the aftermath of the contentious VAR decision that resulted in their 2-1 loss to Tottenham.

Many wonder if Jurgen Klopp’s suggestion for a rematch was genuine or a tactic to prompt a softer approach from referees in upcoming games.

Where can I watch the game live?

Fans in the UK wanting to watch can tune into Sky Sports Main Event channel, which has a live broadcast from the Amex Stadium in Brighton. You can also rely on the BBC Radio 5 Live service for updates.

Bet365 will also have their live match in play service in operation from Brighton.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours.

Last season, the Amex didn’t treat Liverpool well, both in the Premier League and the FA Cup.

That said, with Brighton juggling their European commitments with domestic goals, this match might be well-timed for Klopp’s squad to seize an opportunity.

Even though Liverpool found themselves at the center of controversy recently, their commendable performances on the pitch shouldn’t be overlooked. Their resilience was evident against Tottenham as they managed to stay competitive despite two send-offs.

After last weekend’s setback, the Reds have emerged victorious in eight of their previous nine matches and recently secured a win in their European fixture on Thursday.

Brighton showed some weaknesses recently, especially in their defense, making them susceptible in the upcoming face-off.

Brighton’s 2-2 draw with Marseille in Europe, compounded by their staggering 6-1 defeat to Aston Villa, reveals their shaky form.

With three losses in their last five games, Brighton may find it challenging to withstand the onslaught from Klopp’s men.