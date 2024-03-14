Home - News - Brighton v Roma live stream -watch Europa League on tv

Where to watch the Europa League match between Brighton and Roma, with live streaming details and tv channel information.

AS Roma appears set to confirm their place in the Europa League quarter-finals during the second leg of their last-16 tie against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

With a commanding 4-0 lead from their first match at Stadio Olimpico, Roma is in a strong position, and it seems unlikely they will be eliminated at this stage.

Brighton, troubled by a series of injuries to crucial players and poor form across all competitions since the new year, faces a daunting task.

The appointment of Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi has led to changes in their approach, recently resulting in a vital 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest at home.

What TV channel is the game on?

Brighton’s Europa League match is available on TnT Sports channel in the United Kingdom from the Amex Stadium in Brighton with a kick off time of 8:00PM.

You can also use Bet365’s in-play live service will provide live match updates from Brighton starting from kick-off time.

Overturning the substantial first-leg deficit against Roma seems a herculean challenge.

Roma, under the guidance of Daniele De Rossi after Jose Mourinho’s departure, is not only aiming to surpass last year’s performance in the Europa League but is also showing improvement in their Serie A campaign.

The team is gaining momentum, looking to progress further in the European competition and build on their recent domestic success.

