Find out how to watch this Saturday’s Premier League game in England featuring Brighton vs Everton, including listings for live TV broadcasts, the specific TV channel showing the match, and available streaming options.

Despite a strong start in the Premier League, Brighton finds itself in seventh place after 25 games, with 38 points – six points behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

Their recent performance includes a dominant 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, marking their second win in the last three league games. Impressively, Brighton has only lost one of their 12 home games this season.

As for Everton, they’ve faced a tough season, primarily due to a 10-point deduction for breaching financial fair play rules.

What TV channel is the Brighton Everton game on?

The match scheduled for today at 3:00 PM won’t be aired live on Sky Sports Football or BBC Sport because of UK broadcasting limitations. However, it will be shown throughout Europe on Arena Sports and Viaplay.

Moreover, Bet365 offers a live in-play service from the Amex Stadium, allowing you to follow and engage with the game as it happens in real-time.

Without this penalty, Everton’s 30 points would have placed them comfortably in the mid-table. The Toffees currently sit in 17th place with 20 points, narrowly avoiding the relegation zone due to goal difference.

Their struggles are compounded by a winless streak in the league since mid-December, lasting eight games. Their last game, a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, reflects these challenges.

Everton has performed better on the road this season, securing five wins and five losses in 12 away games.

