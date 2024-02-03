Home - News - Brighton v Crystal Palace live streaming – Can I watch on TV?

Where to watch Saturday’s Premier League kick off between Brighton FC and Crystal Palace, with information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Brighton and Crystal Palace will reignite their rivalry this coming Saturday, as both sides look eager to pick up maximum points after their Premier League campaigns have stalled somewhat.

Despite Brighton’s reputation for being an entertaining team in the top flight, matches against the Eagles often yield a scarcity of goals.

The last five encounters between these teams have witnessed no more than two goals scored in total, so we may be in for somethign of a stalemate.

What TV Channel is the game on?

The match is televised on Arena Sports and Viaplay Sports channels throughout Europe. Kick off time for the match is 3PM this afternoon.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Brighton’s Amex Stadium.

In their recent domestic outings, the Seagulls have struggled to find the back of the net, going goalless in each of their last three games.

In fact, in six of their last seven matches, this bet has been successful. Brighton has managed to score a mere six goals during that period.

Palace boasts a dynamic duo in Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, who displayed their brilliance in the team’s victory over Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Neither player completed the full 90 minutes, and if the injuries they sustained turn out to be more severe than initially anticipated, the Eagles could find themselves lacking attacking prowess on the South Coast.

