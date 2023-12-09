Home - News - Brighton v Burnley live streaming, TV channel, where to watch

Find out how to view the Premier League clash between Brighton and Burnley, including details on the match start time and the latest updates on team line-ups.

Brighton & Hove Albion welcome Burnley to the Amex Stadium for Premier League action on Saturday, knowing that a win will put them back in the European football spots.

Despite being plagued by injuries and suspensions, the Seagulls have returned to their free-flowing, entertaining best in recent weeks.

They come into Sunday’s clash off the back of a 2-1 midweek victory over Brentford last time out in the Premier League. They fought back from a goal down with strikes from Pascal Gross and 18-year-old Jack Hinshelwood earning them the three points.

The result means Roberto De Zerbi’s men have won three of their last four matches across all competitions and are up to eight in the Premier League standings, just two points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Newly-promoted Burnley, on the other hand, have found things difficult back in the English’s top-flight. Manager Vincent Kompany would have been eager for his side to string some positive results together after the 5-0 morale-boosting victory over fellow strugglers Sheffield United last Saturday.

However, they were second best for much of the encounter against Wolves in midweek, and ultimately fell to a tame 1-0 defeat. The Clarets have now lost eight of their past nine games in all competitions and remain second from bottom in the Premier League table, two points off safety places.

Brighton vs Burnley Match Prediction

Brighton has seen their last three Premier League victories at the Amex Stadium each featuring more than 2.5 goals. In addition, their recent unbeaten streak at home includes draws against Liverpool, Fulham, and Sheffield United, where both teams managed to score.

Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton experienced a period of weaker performances but have bounced back, winning two of their last three league matches. This resurgence was marked by a high-scoring loss at Chelsea and victories against Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

On the other hand, Burnley achieved a significant win against Sheffield United at Turf Moor last weekend. However, Vincent Kompany’s team has struggled in away games, losing five out of seven, with their sole victory on the road being against Luton.

Given these patterns, Brighton is anticipated to secure a win in what is expected to be another high-scoring game at the Amex Stadium.