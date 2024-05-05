Home - FAQ - Brighton v Aston Villa

Where to watch the Premier League game between Brighton and Aston Villa, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

With three matches left to play Aston Villa are 7 points clear of Tottenham and barring absolute disaster surely have done enough to stake their claim to a place in Europe next season.

Catching Liverpool ahead of them will be a tall order, but they will be looking to take 3 points away from this meeting with Brighton at the American Express Stadium.

Brighton are firmly midfield after a good season for a smaller club, yet have two games in hand over the two clubs just above them in the Premier League.

Their target will be to take away points and strive for a place in the top 10, but it will be a tough ask.

What TV channel is the game on?

The Brighton Aston Villa match is live on tv in the UK on Sky Sports Football channel or Main Event. You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from the Brighton Community Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Brighton have not won a League game since March when they put a goal past Notts Forest,and recent heavy defeats at Bournemouth and at home to Man City have seen them concede seven goals in two games.

Villa have had mixed form over the last few weeks and are still active in the Europa Conference League, which is perhaps taking a toll on the team who have more to do than most.

I can see this being a pretty equal match, and one worth keeping an eye on in the betting.

Our Tip – Brighton 2, Aston Villa 2