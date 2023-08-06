Brighton -Rayo Vallecano Stream



Brighton & Hove Albion will round off their preparations for the 2023-24 campaign with a pre-season friendly against La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano at the Amex on Sunday afternoon.

Kick off is set for 15:00 BST

The will begin their Premier League season at home to newly-promoted Luton Town on August 12, while Rayo will start their La Liga campaign away to Algeria on August 11.

Roberto Di Zerbi’s side will be preparing for their first ever major European competition and will hope to use this match to learn a few tricks.

How Brighton fans in the UK can watch the match

This match will not be available in the UK.

However, you can watch the highlights on both teams’ official YouTube channels.

The Seagulls were not in their fluent best in their last match.

Roberto Di Zerbi’s side have always been set up to play beautiful attacking football but could not just find their rhythm in a 2-1 loss to Newcastle United.

Prior to that, they played out a comfortable 2-0 win against Brentford.

Rayo Vallecano have been a shadow of themselves recently.

Fransisco Rodriguez’s normally compact side have conceded four goals in the last two matches.

A 1-1 draw with Porto was followed by a 3-2 loss to Real Valladolid.

Brighton were beaten 4-3 by Chelsea in a riveting encounter before overcoming Brentford 2-0 in the next.

In their last game of the Premier League Summer Series, the Seagulls went down 2-1 to Newcastle United.

Having played four games so far, the La Liga side have won one, drawn two and lost one.

A 1-0 win in their first pre-season match against Panathinaikos was followed by consecutive draws before a 3-2 loss to Real Valladolid.

