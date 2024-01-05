Home - News - Brentford v Wolves live streaming – where to watch

Where to watch the Friday’s FA Cup kick off between Brentford and Wolves, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Brentford will welcome fellow Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday evening.

It doesn’t look great for the Bees’ heading into this match, having lost each of their last five Premier League games, including a dismal 3-1 to out-of-sorts Crystal Palace in their final game of 2023 on Saturday.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not live streaming on Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom today or ITV or BBC Sport channel You can get live updates on Sky Sports News and Talksport. Kick off time for the match is at the normal time of 7:15PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s FA Cup live stream service from Brentford’s GTech Community Stadium.

Since Ivan Toney’s betting ban kicked into effect last summer, the hosts’ have fared reasonably well without him.

Injuries and suspensions to key players, as well as serious issues on the goalscoring front have resulted in a worrying downslide for Thomas Frank’s side, who are in danger of being dragged into a Premier League relegation scrap.

Therefore, the FA Cup third round tie comes as a welcome distraction for the Bees, who will look to lift up their fans with a victory.

Brentdord face a Wolves side, who inflicted a 4-1 hammering on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in the English top-flight little over a week ago.

Gary O’Neil’s side continued their upward trajectory over the weekend, recording a 3-0 victory at home to Everton, and are riding a true crest of a wave, having won three on the bounce in the league.