Home - News - Brentford v West Ham live stream, tv channel and match prediction

Brentford is set to host West Ham United in a much-anticipated Premier League London derby on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 PM at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford comes into the match off the back of a historic 2-0 win over Chelsea last weekend, while West Ham United is riding high from a notable midweek triumph over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

Live streaming news

The match is not broadcast live in the UK today. Kick off time is at 3PM.

You can also go live in play from the Gtech Stadium with Bet365.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

West Ham stylishly halted their four-match drought without a victory by clinching a 3-1 victory against Arsenal in the League Cup on Wednesday—a win that has the potential to be a turning point in their season.

While it wouldn’t be accurate to say West Ham was in dire straits, there was certainly a need for a swift turnaround following their 1-0 home defeat to Everton, and they responded appropriately.

The statistics reveal that West Ham is among the Premier League’s elite when it comes to capitalizing on set pieces. However, in an unexpected twist, David Moyes’ team ranks as the second most vulnerable in defending against them.

West Ham’s expected goals against (xGA) from set pieces stand at 4.72, which is just slightly less troubling than that of the league’s tailenders Sheffield United, who are at 4.77.

Of the total 171 shots West Ham have faced, whether in open play or from dead-ball situations, a significant 29% have originated from set pieces.

Yet, out of the 15 goals they’ve let in across all phases of play, only two have been conceded from such situations.

With their comfort in playing on the road and their prowess in counter-attacking, West Ham is a good bet to surprise Brentford.

Attractive odds of 23/10 suggest they are well-positioned to do just that.