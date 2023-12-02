Home - News - Brentford v Luton live streaming

Everton’s recent ten-point deduction has inadvertently boosted Luton Town’s chances of staying up in the Premier League, but Luton is also making commendable efforts on their own.

After 13 matches, they have garnered more points than their fellow promotees Burnley and Sheffield United. Additionally, Luton has outperformed these teams in terms of goals scored and conceded.

As they prepare for their upcoming away game against Brentford this Saturday, Luton Town is buoyed by their recent 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace. They appear to be a strong bet, especially with a one-goal handicap advantage at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford has been a remarkable team in the Premier League for the past two seasons, finishing in 11th and 9th positions, respectively.

The upcoming lighter schedule suggests that Brentford might improve their standings with a potential run of good results.

Luton Town, on the other hand, had an extraordinary previous season, advancing to the Premier League via the Championship Playoffs.

Brentford FC

This season, they find themselves among the favorites for relegation, alongside Sheffield United and Burnley, who also played in the Championship last year.

Presently at 17th place, their position above the relegation zone is partly due to Everton’s ten-point deduction.

Despite suffering recent losses to Arsenal and Liverpool, Brentford had a strong performance prior to these games, including a three-match winning streak.

Luton Town, having just broken a six-game winless streak with a victory against Crystal Palace, has been struggling, especially in away games, losing six out of eight matches across all competitions.

Given Brentford’s overall stronger performance and Luton Town’s poor away record, it seems likely that Brentford will secure a convincing win at the Brentford Community Stadium.