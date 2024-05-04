Home - News - Brentford v Fulham – May 4th, 2024 live streaming

The Gtech Community Stadium may not be the biggest in the League yet it will be packed with a fervent home support who have followed little Brentford FC through an eventful and often impressive Premier League season.

Thomas Frank can be proud to have managed this team to a position where they are safe from relegation, an achievement far greater than it may seem for such a small team.

Where can I watch on tv?

The Brentford v Fulham match is not live on tv in the UK either on Sky Sports Football channel or Main Event. You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from the Brentford Community Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

They welcome Fulham, 13th in the League and looking for a possible top 10 finish in these final games of the season, in what will be an interesting match between the two smaller London sides.

Brentford went down fighting by a single goal at Everton last time out, but before that had a run of five unbeaten games. Fulham has had patchy form of late but are not to be discounted in what will surely be one of the tightest matches of the day.

What time does the live broadcast coverage start?

The Brentford v Fulham match is scheduled for 3:00PM on Sat 4 May. Coverage and live stream from Brentford Community Stadium begins from the kick off time of the game.

On head-to-head form the odds are stacked firmly towards the home team here and we expect Brentford to put up a strong showing yet it is difficult to rule out Fulham at this time of the year.

Our Tip – Brentford 2, Fulham 2