Home - News - Brentford v Everton Live Streaming options for TV

In the midst of the bustling Premier League action, one clash stands out – Brentford vs Everton. It promises intrigue, not just because of the current form of the two teams but also the ramifications it could have on their standings in the league.

Brentford Form

The Gtech Community Stadium is set to host one of the more thrilling match-ups of the weekend. Brentford, while perhaps not off to their best start, have shown sparks of potential.

With a notable 3-0 victory over Fulham, the Bees buzzed in tune, but their recent loss to Newcastle United after a gripping draw with AFC Bournemouth has certainly left Thomas Frank’s men searching for consistency.

On the other side, Everton’s struggle is more evident. The Toffees, resilient as ever, are still chasing their first Premier League win after five games. Their spirit was best epitomized in a match where they came agonizingly close to winning against Arsenal, only to falter in the final third.

When and Where to Watch

For the fans ready to be glued to their screens:

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Date : Saturday, 23rd September 2023

: Saturday, 23rd September 2023 Kick-off time : 3:00 PM UK

: 3:00 PM UK League : Premier League 2023/24

: Premier League 2023/24 UK : Sky Sports Premier League

: Sky Sports Premier League USA : NBC Sports, Peacock

: NBC Sports, Peacock South Africa : SuperSport Premier League

: SuperSport Premier League India : Hotstar VIP

: Hotstar VIP Canada : fuboTV

: fuboTV Australia: Optus Sport

The Form Book

Brentford’s Last Five : Newcastle United (L), AFC Bournemouth (D), Newport County (W), Crystal Palace (D), Fulham FC (W).

: Newcastle United (L), AFC Bournemouth (D), Newport County (W), Crystal Palace (D), Fulham FC (W). Everton’s Last Five: Arsenal FC (L), Sheffield United (D), Doncaster Rovers (W), Wolverhampton Wanderers (L), Aston Villa (L).

Match Analysis and Predictions

When these two sides meet at the Gtech Community Stadium, it won’t just be about the 90 minutes; it’s about setting the tone for the games to follow.

The backdrop for Brentford is their recent unexpected loss to Newcastle. The defeat wasn’t without controversy as a debated penalty decision led to the Bees falling 1-0. This game has left Brentford with just one win in five matches, placing them 11th in the Premier League table.

Thomas Frank, the strategic mind behind Brentford, must now motivate his men for what appears to be a more approachable match against a stumbling Everton side, quoted at 7/2. The Toffees, with just one point from their five outings, find themselves in a familiar and uncomfortable territory – the relegation battle.

One of the most glaring issues for Everton is their goal drought, having netted only twice in their five league games. This statistical fact rings alarm bells for a side traditionally known for its attacking prowess.

Team News

The Brentford camp was hit with a significant blow as Rico Henry was confirmed to be out for the season, courtesy of an ACL injury. His absence compounds the woes for Frank, who already has Josh Dasilva and Shandon Baptiste on the sidelines.

As for Everton, they have concerns of their own. Dele Alli and Seamus Coleman’s absence is a major setback. However, there’s a silver lining with Dominic Calvert-Lewin expected to be fit, potentially joined by Jack Harrison, making a gradual return.

Betting Corner

For those with an inclination towards sports betting, a few picks might catch your eye:

Brentford to Win to Nil – Given Everton’s lack of firepower upfront and Brentford’s cohesive defensive display, the odds of 15/8 look promising.

– Given Everton’s lack of firepower upfront and Brentford’s cohesive defensive display, the odds of 15/8 look promising. Yoane Wissa to Score First – With a price of 4/1, Yoane Wissa stands out as the potential first goalscorer. In the absence of the potent Ivan Toney, the onus has fallen on Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo. The pair have not disappointed, combining for six goals. Considering Everton’s shaky defence, which has leaked nine goals in five matches, Wissa’s chances of finding the net first appear bright.

The Brentford vs Everton clash is not just another game on the Premier League calendar.

It’s a pivotal match that could define the trajectory of both teams’ seasons.

While Brentford seeks stability and a return to their winning ways, Everton is in desperate search for inspiration and points. As the whistle blows on Saturday, it’s all to play for.