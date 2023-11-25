Brentford v Arsenal live streaming – why is the game not on TV

Arsenal will be looking to keep the pressure on at the top of the Premier League table as they make the trip to West London to face Brentford.

The Gunners secured a narrow victory over Brentford in West London earlier this season in the League Cup so will be hopeful of a similar result.

Arteta’s side also boast a strong record against Brentford, having been one of only two teams to defeat them at home last season in the Premier League, winning convincingly 3-0.

Brentford, led by Thomas Frank, has been notably resilient at home.

Can I watch on TV in the UK?

The match is not scheduled to be broadcast live in the UK but can be seen through other European providers such as Viaplay 1 HD and Canal+ Sport.

Alternatively you can use Bet365's live in play service from Brentford. The kick off time is 5.30PM.

In the last Premier League campaign, they suffered very few home defeats, a trend that has largely continued this season.

Brentford has lost only one of their four league games at home, and despite ultimately losing at Anfield, they put up a strong fight against Liverpool.

Since the beginning of the last campaign, Brentford has a commendable record against the ‘big six’, winning seven out of 16 encounters, including a double victory over Manchester City, and only losing five times.

Brentford’s GTech Stadium

Given this context, while Arsenal may have had the upper hand in recent encounters, Brentford presents a strong case for betting support and there may be quite a few punters backing the home win at decent looking odds.