Bournemouth vs Tel Aviv Live Stream – How to watch on TV

Bournemouth’s pre season training camp in Spain wraps up with an exciting match against Maccabi Tel Aviv, one of Israel’s better teams later this afternoon.

Here’s the latest information on what TV channel the game is on, and how you can watch the match on television.

In their previous game, Bournemouth dominated Scottish Premier League outfit Hibernian, smashing four goals under the guidance of their new coach Andoni Iraola.

Is there live streaming of the match?

You an watch the match but you will have to sign up to Cherries TV, who will be broadcasting the game to subscribers.

Unfortunately there is a small charge for this, or you can buy a match pass which will enable you to watch today’s game against Maccabi Tel Aviv only.

Their opponents Maccabi Tel Aviv suffered a 1-0 defeat against the MLS side Orlando Pirates.

The match against Hibs was divided into three 30-minute periods due to the scorching heat in Marbella.

Bournemouth will look to build some pre season confidence as they face another competitive year in the Premier League.

The south coast side only just managed to stay in the league, and they face a fresh start with a new manager after Gary O’Neil was relieved of his duties.

The Cherries kick off their Premier League campaign against West Ham United, who will also be looking to improve on last season’s disappointing form.