Home - News - Bournemouth v Wolves live stream – where to watch on TV

Bournemouth will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as they continue their hunt for their maiden Premier League victory this season.

While the Cherries currently find themselves in the relegation zone, Wolves sit more comfortably, holding the 14th spot, a decent four points away from the bottom three.

Where can I watch the match?

The match will not be shown live in the UK due to it being a 3PM kick off. You can watch the match on Viaplay 1 throughout Europe.

You can also go live in play with Bet365.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Bournemouth form guide

Wolves had a tepid start to the season, enduring defeats in four out of their first five league encounters. However, momentum shifted their way as they secured five points from the subsequent three games leading into the break.

This streak positioned Wolves at a respectable 14th spot, and their potential promises even better outcomes, given the turbulent pre-season they had.

O’Neil’s appointment as the Wolves’ manager came just five days before their inaugural match of the season due to an unexpected fallout between his predecessor, Julen Lopetegui, and the club’s leadership.

At 40, O’Neil’s reputation of making swift turnarounds was well-established, a perception strengthened by his commendable stint with Bournemouth.

Taking over the Cherries in the aftermath of a resounding 9-0 defeat to Liverpool, O’Neil navigated the team towards stability, ensuring their continued presence in the top league.

Despite his achievements, Bournemouth chose not to retain O’Neil. His successor, Andoni Iraola, has faced a rocky beginning. The Cherries are yet to taste victory this season, lagging behind their previous season’s tally by six points at this juncture.

With a 3-0 setback against Everton in their last match, Iraola’s side appears vulnerable, and it wouldn’t be surprising if they find it tough against a rejuvenated Wolves.