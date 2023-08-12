Bournemouth v West Ham Live Stream: TV Channel, Where to watch game

Bournemouth and West Ham will meet in their season opener at the Vitality Stadium. Kick-off time is 15:00 BST on Saturday.

Both teams were in the middle of a heated relegation battle that saw Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton eventually demoted to the Championship.

The Hammers and The Cherries survived relegation after accumulating 40 and 39 points respectively to finish above the relegation trapdoor.

Where can I watch the Bournemouth v West Ham match?

Unfortunately, this match will not be available on television for fans in the United Kingdom due to broadcasting rights.

The Hammers have seen their captain and pivotal player, Declan Rice, depart for a record-breaking British fee.

Additionally, Italian forward Gianlucca Scamacca has also moved on, leaving them somewhat thin in the attacking department.

While new additions Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse have joined, they might not yet be ready to fill the central roles, leading to potential gaps in the midfield.

Plus, with reported internal tensions between David Moyes and the new sporting director Tim Steidten, things seem a bit unsettled.

Given these circumstances, now might be an opportune moment to take on the Eastenders.

With Andoni Iraola at the helm (as seen in the image below), Bournemouth ventures into the season with a manager unfamiliar with the Premier League’s intricacies.

This has led many to predict their relegation. The Spanish tactician may spring a few surprises, beginning this weekend.

Bournemouth have recorded a loss and a win in their last two games.

Andoni Iraola’s side lost 1-3 to Italian outfit Atalanta, before defeating Lorient 2-0 in their most recent fixture.

Meanwhile West Ham United are winless in their last two games.

A frustrating 3-1 loss to Rennes was followed by an embarrassing 4-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in their last match.

The Cherries had an eventful pre-season run-out. Losses to Maccabi Tel Aviv and Atalanta were sandwiched in-between wins against Hibernian, Southampton and Lorient.

David Moyes will be disturbed by his side’s recent dip in form. The London outfit started pre-season with three consecutive wins.

However, two losses and a draw in their last three fixtures has left the manager with a problem to fix.

During their most recent Premier League fixture last season, West Ham thrashed a struggling Bournemouth team 4-0 win.

Bournemouth v West Ham Prediction

The Cherries showcased impressive football during the latter part of the previous season and, after making a bold change in management, will be keen to build on that momentum.

Given their challenging schedule for the season’s initial two months, securing a triumphant start under Iraola is crucial.

No doubt the Cherries will be itching to redeem themselves after facing two defeats to the Hammers last season.