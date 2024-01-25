Home - News - Bournemouth v Swansea City stream – where to watch on TV

Premier League Bournemouth welcome Championship Swansea City to the Vitality Stadium on Thursday night as the 2023/24 FA Cup fourth round proper gets underway.

The Cherries’ advanced to the FA Cup fourth round for the fourth time in five seasons after rallying from two goals behind at halftime to upset Queens Park Rangers 3-2 in early January.

Although Andoni Iraola’s side were taken apart by Liverpool at the weekend as they fell to a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium, they have come out on top in five of their last seven games across all competitions and will be looking to continue their FA Cup journey here.

How to get the Bournemouth v Swansea game

This Thursday night FA Cup is televised on the Welsh television channel S4C in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 7:45PM this evening.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium.

Swansea, meanwhile, are making their first FA Cup fourth-round appearance in three seasons after sustaining consecutive third-round crash-outs.

In the last round, they played League Two opposition and secured safe passage through to the next round thanks to a comfy 2-0 home victory over Morecambe.

The Swans are having a somewhat disappointing season, currently sitting in 16th place in the second tier, 10 points adrift of a play-off spot and nine points above the relegation zone, so a deep FA Cup run could be a welcome distraction for Luke Williams’ side and the fans.

William’s side will want to put their dismal first half performances against Southampton last week behind them as the FA Cup could come as something of a respite for the South Wales club.

