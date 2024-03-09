Home - News - Bournemouth v Sheffield Utd live streaming -where to watch on tv details

Where to watch this Premier League match between Bournemouth and Sheffied Utd on television this afternoon.

The Premier League resumes this weekend as Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth hosts a struggling Sheffield United at the Vitality Stadium.

The Blades finds themselves at the bottom of the Premier League standings, having struggled to make an impact this season. Their woes were compounded by a devastating 6-0 defeat to Arsenal last week, leaving them desperate for redemption in this upcoming match.

Is the match on tv?

This match is not scheduled to be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports as there is a blackout restriction. The match is set to start at 3:00 PM from the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

Alternatively, you can also use Bet365’s live in-play Premier League live service will provide live match updates from AFC Bournemouth starting from kick-off time.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Bournemouth currently sits in 13th place in the league table, showing signs of improvement after a sluggish start to their campaign.

They comfortably defeated Burnley 2-0 in their previous outing and will aim for a similar outcome this weekend.

Under the guidance of Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth has demonstrated noticeable improvement, although they have faced setbacks in recent weeks.

Players like Dominic Solanke and Justin Kluivert have shone brightly this season and will be crucial in stepping up to the challenge on Saturday.

While Sheffield United is fighting for pride amidst their dismal run in the Premier League, Bournemouth appears stronger on paper and should be favored to clinch victory in this encounter.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.