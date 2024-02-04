Home - News - Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest live streaming – Is the match on TV?

Nottingham Forest is yet another team anxiously monitoring the relegation battle as they make the trip to the south coast to face AFC Bournemouth.

The Tricky Trees now find themselves just two points above the dreaded relegation zone, despite experiencing an initial upswing in form following the appointment of their new manager, Nuno Espirito Santo.

Their recent track record is less than stellar, as they have suffered defeats in their last two matches and three out of their last five games.

Their performance in the mid-week clash against Arsenal at home was notably subpar, with the final score of 2-1 somewhat flattering Nuno’s men.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is not televised on Sky Sports or TnT Sports as they are going with other featured games in the UK today. Kick off time for the match is 2PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium.

In contrast, Bournemouth is sitting comfortably with a healthy eight-point buffer above the bottom three and is also within reach of European qualification.

The Cherries have been playing an exhilarating brand of attacking football under the guidance of Andoni Iraola, and relegation concerns are far from their minds.

Bournemouth has shown progress this season under the guidance of Andoni Iraola, although their confidence took a hit with a 4-0 loss in their recent home league game against Liverpool, who are currently the Premier League leaders.

The south coast outfit should have confidence in their ability to outperform Nottingham Forest this afternoon, especially considering their previous victory over Forest on December 23rd when they secured a late 3-2 win at the City Ground.

Dominic Solanke, who scored a hat-trick on that occasion, could once again find the back of the net against the Tricky Trees.

Forest showcased their potential with a 3-1 win over Newcastle on Boxing Day, shortly after Nuno Espirito Santo took over as manager from Steve Cooper.

The Tricky Trees have shown vulnerability when playing away, with just three wins in their last 30 away matches since returning to the Premier League.

Before their defeat to Liverpool, Bournemouth had only dropped two points in four home matches and would have maintained a perfect home record if they hadn’t conceded an injury-time equalizer against Aston Villa.

Solanke has been a key figure in Bournemouth’s resurgence, enjoying a breakthrough season with nine goals in his last 10 league appearances.

He represents a tempting option to add to his impressive tally of 13 goals at the Vitality Stadium this weekend.

