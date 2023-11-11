Home - News - Bournemouth v Newcastle Utd live streaming, tv channel, kick off time

Newcastle make the trip to the South coast to take on Bournemouth in Saturday evening’s Premier League fixture.

Newcastle’s loss in Dortmund, combined with a victory by Milan, has put their Champions League aspirations in jeopardy.

The strain of balancing European play with their regular schedule has taken a toll on the Magpies, with injuries emerging as a significant concern for manager Eddie Howe.

Newcastle faces the additional challenge of traveling with up to 10 first-team players sidelined.

With Callum Wilson potentially out due to a hamstring injury from the midweek game, Joelinton might be called upon to spearhead the attack.

What TV Channel is the game on?

The match will be broadcast in the UK via Sky Sports Premier League channel. A subscription will be required to access the stream. Kick off is at 5.30PM.

Alternatively can also go live with Bet365.

The upcoming match between AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United presents a chance for Bournemouth to capitalize on Newcastle’s stretched squad and frustrations.

Lewis Hall may step into a central midfield role, and Tino Livramento is expected to take up a defensive position, either as right-back or left-back.

Bournemouth is looking to recover from a heavy 6-1 loss to Manchester City. While the defeat wasn’t entirely unexpected, it will be interesting to see how the Cherries respond in their next game against Newcastle.

One man who could make a difference is Anthony Gordon.

The ex Everton mam came on as a substitute in the midweek game against Dortmund, filling in centrally after Callum Wilson’s exit.

Projected to revert to his regular wide position in the upcoming match, Gordon is expected to continue his scoring run and potentially net his second goal in consecutive Premier League appearances.

With four goals in nine starts for Eddie Howe’s team and given the current injury situation, it’s probable that Gordon will be utilized extensively. He’s a good bet to add to his goal tally in this game.