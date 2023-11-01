Home - News - Bournemouth v Liverpool live stream, where to watch, Carabao Cup kick off time

Bournemouth has managed to secure victory in only three matches across all competitions this season.

Their recent breakthrough in the Premier League last Saturday has buoyed their spirits, putting them in a positive frame of mind as they head into the EFL Cup fourth-round match against Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Their 2-1 triumph over Burnley put an end to a sequence of three consecutive losses, lifting the spirits within the Cherries’ camp.

Is there a live streaming solution?

The Bournemouth v Liverpool match will not be broadcast live this evening. You can watch on Arena Sports and Viaplay 1 throughout Europe but not the United Kingdom.

Andoni Iraola’s Cherries have shown a commendable commitment to the EFL Cup, navigating through challenging ties against Championship sides Swansea and Stoke to earn a thrilling matchup with Liverpool.

While the prospects of Bournemouth advancing further in the EFL Cup may seem slim, the south coast club could find themselves with a few chances to capitalize on, especially if Liverpool, likely to field a significantly altered lineup, takes time to find their rhythm.

Liverpool is the strong favorite to win this matchup, and with Darwin Nunez having started in the last two games, it’s expected that Cody Gakpo will lead the attack for the Reds.

The Dutch forward has found the net in each of his last three starting appearances, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess.