Home - News - Bournemouth v Leicester live streaming – where to watch FA Cup

Where to watch the FA Cup game between Bournemouth and Leicester City, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

Bournemouth and Leicester City will lock horns in the fifth round of the FA Cup at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night, with a spot in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

The Cherries’ come into this clash on the back of a narrow 1-0 home loss to the reigning champions Manchester City in a game where Andoni Iraola’s side held their own up against a superior opponent.

The result leaves them 14th in the Premier League standings, although they remain eight points clear of the relegation zone.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on the BBC in the UK today as they’ve opted for the Blackburn Newcastle match. Kick off time for the Bournemouth Leicester game is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium. Paul Tierney is the referee for the game.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The focus will now turn to a tricky fifth-round tie against Championship League leaders Leicester City, having overcame Queens Park Rangers (3-2) and Swansea City (5-0) in the previous rounds last month.

Leicester, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 defeat to current second-placed Leeds United in a huge top-of-the-table encounter in the second tier.

The result blew the Championship title race wide open as it reduced the Foxes’ advantage at the summit to six points.

Looking to secure immediate returns to the Premier League, it’s fair to say that Enzo Maresca’s side have a bigger fish to fry than a FA Cup fifth-round tie, but they will look to give it their best shot, having navigated their way with wins over fellow Championship sides Millwall and Birmingham.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.