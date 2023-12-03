Home - News - Bournemouth v Aston Villa live streaming, where to watch on TV

Aston Villa’s recent victory over Legia Warsaw in the Europa Conference League has catapulted them to the top of their group, highlighting their impressive form with four consecutive wins and only a three-point loss in their last eight games.

Despite their dominant possession game, their high defensive line remains vulnerable. It’s been 10 games since their last clean sheet, with only two clean sheets in domestic play this season.

Unfortunately this Sunday 2pm kick off is not live streaming on either Sky Sports or TnT Sports network in the UK due to broadcast restrictions.

The Villa faces a challenging schedule with three matches in six days, including hosting Manchester City and Arsenal after their visit to the south coast to play Bournemouth.

Despite being perceived as the least challenging of the three opponents, Bournemouth presents a real threat, having secured nine points from their last five games.

Bournemouth’s trajectory is on the rise after a tough few months.

The Cherries had a rough start to the season, but recent victories over Burnley, Newcastle United, and Sheffield United have significantly improved their standing, steering them clear of the relegation zone.

This uptick in form, coupled with a surge in confidence under the guidance of Andoni Iraola, positions them as a potential upset threat against Villa.

Their recent win at Bramall Lane significantly distanced them from the relegation zone. Known for their ability to challenge any team in the league, Bournemouth are looking particularly dangerous up front, especially with Dominic Solanke as a key player.

Solanke has already scored six times this season, underlining his importance as the team’s talisman.