Bolton v Port Vale – where to watch on tv

Bolton Wanderers, aiming for automatic promotion, host relegation-threatened Port Vale at the University of Bolton Stadium for a crucial League One match this Saturday.

Bolton, currently in third place, can’t afford any mistakes if they hope to secure one of the top two automatic promotion spots this season.

Port Vale, positioned 22nd, urgently needs a victory to keep their survival hopes alive until the season’s final day.

Watch Bolton v Port Vale TV channels & live streaming information

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00PM at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in Bolton with live match updates on Sky Sports News and Sky Go. Viewers can also use Bet365’s live in play service which operates from the kick off time.

Under the guidance of Ian Evatt, Bolton has had a strong season, earning two more points than last year with two games still to play.

After making progress, they are three points behind Derby County, who are in the crucial second promotion spot, which means Bolton’s promotion destiny is not in their own hands. They remain unbeaten in their last five matches, although three recent draws have hindered their progress.

Port Vale is facing the threat of dropping to League Two. Under Darren Moore, the team has struggled, losing four of their last five matches.

They are three points from safety with only two matches remaining.

This weekend could potentially mark the end for Port Vale, especially as Burton Albion also seeks a critical victory to avoid relegation.

