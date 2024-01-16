Home - News - Bolton v Luton Town live streaming – where to watch online

Where to watch Tuesday’s FA Cup replay kick off between Bolton Wanderers and Luton Town, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and FA Cup streaming news.

Having battled to a goalless draw in the first meeting, Bolton Wanderers and Luton Town will square off once in the FA Cup third round replay on Tuesday night.

Premier League Luton are fighting to avoid relegation from the top-flight and have performed better than predicted, and currently sit only one point behind the safety line following their 1-1 draw against fellow newcomers Burnley.

The Hatters’ were frustrated in their FA Cup third-round tie at Kenilworth Road on January 7 as they failed to find the back of the net against League One side Bolton and another closely-fought contest could be on the cards away from home on Tuesday.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Bolton is not televised on Sky Sports Football or the BBC Football channel in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 7:45PM from Bolton.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Bolton Wanderers’s Toughsheet Community Stadium.

The Trotters are enjoying a strong campaign in the third tier as they attempt to secure a return to the Championship five seasons on from being on the cusp of liquidation in August 2019, with them now just two points behind leaders Portsmouth, with as many as three games in hand.

A deep FA Cup run would only add to their fairytale as Ian Evatt’s side look to use home support to their advantage, and march into the fourth round, where they will be facing another Premier League challenge in either Crystal Palace or Everton.

