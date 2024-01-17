Home - News - Blackpool v Nottingham Forest live streaming on TV

Where to watch this Tuesday night replay kick off between Blackpool FC and Nottingham Forest, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and FA Cup streaming news.

League One Blackpool entertain Premier League Nottingham Forest in a FA Cup third-round replay at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday night.

The Tangerines will still be cursing their luck for blowing a two-goal advantage in the first meeting between these two sides.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Blackpool is televised on the ITV Sport network in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road Stadium.

The League One outfit were heavy underdogs at the City Ground, but Blackpool raced into a 2-0 lead at the half hour mark, only for the Premier League side to fight back and even things up with a 2-2 result to force a replay.

Since then, Neil Critchley’s troops have played twice, beating Burton Albion in the EFL Trophy and sealing a routine 2-0 win against Exeter in League One to lift themselves up to eight in the third-tier, so they will be feeling confident about finishing the scalp in this third-round replay at a packed Bloomfield Road.

Forest, on the other hand, will be recharged following a 10-day break, and they will be looking to keep their unbeaten run going under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo, which currently stands at three matches, including impressive victories against Newcastle (3-1), and Manchester United (2-1).

