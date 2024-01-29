Home - News - Blackburn v Wrexham live streaming

League Two side Wrexham will look to produce a noteworthy FA Cup shock by beating Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park to reach the fifth round tonight.

There is no other game in this fourth round that has sparked as much interest or attracted an international audience, despite the fact that it does not include a Premier League side, as Wrexham look to go one better this season in the FA Cup after their fourth-round finish last season.

Since their super takeover by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds back in 2020, the Red Dragons’ have seen a meteoric rise in viewership of the Welsh side’s games and a bump in sponsorships.

Where to watch FA Cup on TV

This featured Monday night FA Cup tie is televised live on BBC One Wales. Kick off time for the match is 7:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Balckburn’s Ewood Park Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

They achieved automatic promotion last season from the National League after a record-breaking season.

This season, Phil Parkinson’s side sit second in League Two after falling to a 1-0 loss to Newport County last weekend, five points behind leaders Stockport County, with the two sides holding automatic promotion places to League One.

The Red Dragons will now take a break from League Two action as they travel to Ewood Park with a FA Cup scalp in their sights.

After making a quarter-final appearance in the competition last season, the Rovers began their 2023–24 FA Cup campaign with a comfy 5-2 victory over League One side Cambridge United.

However, it’s fair to say that they are struggling for consistency in the second tier, with their 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield Town stretching their winless run to seven league games, seeing Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side tumble down to 17th place in the Championship.

A deep FA Cup run will be a welcome distraction for the Lancashire outfit and will provide some much-needed lift for the second half of the campaign.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.