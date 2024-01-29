Home - News - Blackburn v Wrexham Bet Builder

Blackburn Rovers take on Wrexham FC in tonight’s FA Cup match which is live on BBC One Wales and live streaming. Here is our 7/1 bet builder on the game.

Blackburn is set to host Wrexham from League Two in the FA Cup fourth round this Monday, promising an exciting match in Lancashire.

The game, Blackburn v Wrexham, will be broadcast live on bet365’s Sports Live Streaming, as well as BBC iPlayer and BBC One Wales.

Blackburn has been struggling recently, achieving only one win in their last eight games across all competitions, with their only victory being a 5-2 win against Cambridge in the third round.

Bet365 are going with their Bet £10 get £30 in free bets on tonight’s FA Cup clash at Ewood Park, you can also put your bet builder on with them.

Paul Mullin to score anytime

Over 2 goals

Match result to be Wrexham

Rovers head coach, Jon Dahl Tomasson, faces challenges as the team is currently 17th in the Championship.

His side are still nine points clear of the relegation zone, and focusing on the FA Cup might be the boost they need.

At Ewood Park, Blackburn has shown stronger performances recently, with only one loss in their last five home games. This home-ground advantage could be key in their upcoming match.

Wrexham, currently second in League Two, are not to be underestimated. Despite their fluctuating away performance, with three losses, two wins, and a draw in their recent six away games, they pose a credible threat.

With a total of 54 league goals this season, Wrexham ranks high among the top scoring teams, thanks to significant contributions from Elliott Lee and Paul Mullin.

Paul Mullin, in particular, might continue his scoring streak in the upcoming Monday night match, having netted three goals in his last five appearances across all competitions so he’s one to add.

Blackburn holds the record for the weakest defense in the Championship, having allowed 53 goals. Meanwhile, Wrexham has managed only two clean sheets in their last seven away games.

In four of Blackburn Rovers’ last five games, more than three goals were scored.

Given this trend, they might find it challenging to contain Wrexham, especially since the visitors have failed to score in only one of their last 12 matches so we should expect plenty of goal mouth action this evening.

With Wrexham primarily aiming for promotion to League One, an upset against their Championship opponents in the FA Cup would not be surprising so we’re backing the Welsh side to progress as well.

