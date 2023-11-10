Home - News - Blackburn v Preston live streaming Friday night football

This week’s Friday Night Football features a decent looking Lancashire derby in the Championship, with Blackburn Rovers welcoming Preston North End to Ewood Park.

The Sky Sports cameras will be at this one so its a great way to kick off the football coupon in England.

Is the game live streaming?

Yes, the match is part of Sky Sports Friday night football, with the match live on Sky Sports Football channel from the kick off time of 8PM.

Alternatively can also go live with Bet365.

Scott Wharton will be on the pitch for Friday night’s game as his red card from the Norwich City match has been rescinded. Lewis Travis, who played as a substitute in that match, is also ready to start, giving manager Jon Dahl Tomasson a significant lift.

Preston welcomes Calvin Ramsay back to training after his recovery from an injury at Liverpool, and manager Ryan Lowe might see Andrew Hughes return to action as well.

In the betting odds, Blackburn Rovers are favored to win at around evens, a draw stands at 5/2, and Preston North End’s victory is set at a best price of 3/1.

Blackburn showcased a strong performance against Norwich City, going up 3-0, and have won four of their last five league matches.

Preston secured a narrow victory over Coventry City, snapping a seven-game winless streak.