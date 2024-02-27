Blackburn v Newcastle live streaming – where to watch the FA Cup fifth round

Blackburn v Newcastle live streaming – where to watch the FA Cup fifth round

Where to watch the FA Cup fifth round match between Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle Utd, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Ewood Park will play host to an exciting FA Cup fifth-round affair on Tuesday night as Premier League side Newcastle United travel to face Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn have yet to see any new manager bounce since John Eustace took over the charge from Jon Dahl Tomasson after an alarming tumble down the league standings.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is televised on the BBC One in the UK today as well as BBC iplayer. Kick off time for the Southampton Watford game is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from Blackburn’s Ewood Park Stadium.

They remain in 16th place, but they are currently just four points above the relegation zone following a 1-1 stalemate against Norwich City last Saturday, which extended their winless streak to four successive games.

The Magpies, meanwhile, will enter the contest off the back of a 4-1 loss at title-hunting Arsenal in the Premier League over the weekend.

That defeat snapped their five-game unbeaten streak and a four-game winning streak on the road in all competitions.

Eddie Howe’s side are currently eighth in the English top-flight table, 10 points off fifth-placed Spurs, and 15 shy of Aston Villa in fourth place, so it is going to be difficult for them to challenge for Champions League football this season, which places an even greater emphasis on their FA Cup exploits.

