Home - News - Blackburn v Millwall live streaming on tv

Where to watch the Blackburn Rovers v Millwall EFL match on TV, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

The EFL Championship’s returns tonight as Blackburn Rovers and Millwall clash at Ewood Park on Tuesday.

John Eustace’s squad enters the midweek showdown aiming to overturn their fortune against the visitors, having failed to secure a victory in their last seven encounters since July 2020.

Blackburn Rovers stumbled on Saturday, suffering a 2-1 defeat against Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium. Eustace’s side has now endured six consecutive games without a win, including a FA Cup exit via a penalty shootout against Newcastle United on February 27.

What TV channel is the game on

The match won’t be televised live in the UK due to broadcasting restrictions. Live updates will be accessible on various social media platforms and via Sky Sports Newsdesk.

Kick off time for this one is 7:45PM at the Ewood Park Stadium in Blackburn.

Bet365’s live in-play service will offer real-time updates directly from the stadium starting from kick-off.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Blackburn remains optimistic about halting their slump as they face Millwall, who have faced defeat in their last three matches since October 2022.

The arrival of Neil Harris as manager of the Lions has pushed them to consecutive league victories for the first time this year, narrowly defeating Watford 1-0 over the weekend.

This follows their 2-1 win against Southampton on February 24, which halted their eight-game winless streak across all competitions.

Currently positioned 18th in the Championship table with 39 points from 35 matches, Millwall shares equal points with Tuesday’s hosts and sits just one point above the relegation zone.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.