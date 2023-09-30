Home - News - Blackburn v Leicester live streaming EFL – Where to watch

Blackburn Rovers aim to halt Leicester City’s stride as the two teams face off at Ewood Park in the Championship this Sunday.

The Foxes are undoubtedly meeting the high expectations set for them this season. Many had predicted that they would dominate the Championship, and indeed, they’re at the forefront with 21 points after just eight matches.

On the other hand, Blackburn’s performance seems to fluctuate with each match. Their inconsistent form, especially their tendency to concede goals, has been a limiting factor in their progress.

What TV channel is the game on?

Catch the game live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 11:30am.

Alternatively, you can also us Bet365 and their live TV service:

The match will be available for live streaming on YouTube. Many are already buzzing with predictions for the Leicester City vs. Blackburn Rovers game, speculating on possible outcomes.

Leicester Lineups

If you’re curious about who’s taking the field, updates on the lineups for Leicester City vs. Blackburn Rovers will be accessible closer to the game time.

Blackburn Rovers on Youtube

There are also several alternatives to catch the live action across several platforms, including the aforementioned YouTube stream, will broadcast the Leicester City vs. Blackburn Rovers match once the game has finished.

Is the match on Sky?

For a bundled deal, get both the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels at a combined rate of £18 per month, or opt for the comprehensive sports package at a mere £25 per month.

Existing Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match live using the Sky Go app, compatible with most smartphones, tablets, and devices included in their subscription.

Alternatively, view the game on NOW without any contract commitments.

Stream NOW on various platforms, from computers to apps on most smart TVs, phones, and gaming consoles. Additionally, NOW streaming is accessible through TNT Sports.