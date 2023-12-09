Home - News - Blackburn v Leeds Utd live streaming, TV channel, how to watch

Where to watch the Championship lunchtime kick off between Blackburn Rovers and Leeds Utd, including information on the TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

Leeds United, currently in third place and trailing by seven points for automatic promotion, have shown strong form with five victories in their last six unbeaten games. They’re set for a lunchtime battle at 12:30 pm.

Their next challenge is an away game against Blackburn, who are placed seventh and two points shy of the Play-Off zone. Intriguingly, Blackburn has lost five out of nine home games this season.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not live streaming on either Sky Sports or TnT Sports network in the UK, as Sky is going with the Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion match.

Sammie Szmodics, the standout player for Leeds, has been in exceptional form, scoring seven goals in his last five matches and leading the division’s scoring chart with 14 goals.

Blackburn’s manager Jon Dahl Tomasson will be missing from the sidelines due to a one-match suspension following his send-off for protesting during last Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds set for away win

The upcoming match at Ewood Park on Saturday promises to be an exciting one, with Leeds entering as the favored team.

Blackburn’s irregular performances was highlighted by their recent loss to Sheffield Wednesday. However, they’ve shown resilience in bouncing back from defeats lately.

Leeds are in formidable form, boasting significant attacking prowess that could take advantage of Blackburn’s occasionally shaky defence.

Nonetheless, Blackburn also presents a significant challenge, especially with Szmodics, the Championship’s leading scorer, on their team.

The match is likely to be tightly contested, but Leeds appears to have the edge to clinch a victory.