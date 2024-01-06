Home - News - Blackburn v Cambridge Utd live streaming – is the match on TV?

Where to watch Saturday’s FA Cup kick off between Blackburn Rovers and Cambridge Utd, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Blackburn Rovers will look to avoid a cup upset when they play host to League One strugglers Cambridge United at Ewood Park in the FA Cup third round tie on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts’ enter this FA Cup encounter in a real downward spiral in the Championship as the pressure continues to mount on manager Jon Dahl Tomasson.

On the heels of four consecutive defeats, the Riversiders’ were pegged back twice against rock-bottom Rotherham United on New Year’s Day, leaving them in 17th place with just one win in their past seven games.

What TV channel is the game on?

This FA Cup match is not live streaming on BBC Sport, ITV or Sky Sports channel in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is at the normal time of 3:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live stream from Blackburn’s Ewood Park Stadium.

Moving up the Championship table takes priority over a FA Cup run for Blackburn, but a home defeat to a side in the league below could prove to be the final nail in manager Tomasson’s coffin.

Cambridge United, meanwhile, will also be grateful for a break from league action, having lost their last two to Oxford United and Leyton Orient in League One.

The U’s have taken seven points from five games and now sit four points clear of the drop zone in 18th place. Attention now turns to the FA Cup tie at Ewood Park, with a huge scalp and a passage to the fourth round in their sights.

Cambridge have reached this stage of the competition after beating Bracknell Town and Fleetwood Town in previous rounds.

