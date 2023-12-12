Home - News - Blackburn v Bristol City live streaming, tv channel, where to watch

How to watch the Tuesday night kick off between Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City, including details on the TV broadcast schedule times and stream news from Ewood Park.

Blackburn’s offensive strategy heavily relies on Sammie Szmodics, whose goal-scoring form has been crucial this season.

Szmodics has netted an impressive 14 goals in 20 games, standing out in a team that has otherwise shown inconsistency.

His impressive goal-scoring ability has been a key highlight.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not live streaming on Sky Sports Football or TnT Sports tonight. Live commentary will be available through the Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City official club websites.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s in play service.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The exit of Ben Brereton Diaz has certainly affected Blackburn’s attacking capabilities. However, the inclusion of players like Arnor Sigurdsson and Niall Ennis has added valuable depth to their forward line.

The team felt the impact of losing Ben Brereton Diaz, but the inclusion of Arnor Sigurdsson and Niall Ennis has bolstered their attack.

Bristol City has also faced challenges in chance creation since the departure of a few key playmakers.

The transfer of Alex Scott to Bournemouth, a significant creative force in their line up was a bitter pill to swallow for Robbins fans.

Although their attack hasn’t been producing many clear-cut opportunities, Tommy Conway has been a bright spot, contributing significantly in recent matches.

Bristol City finding their feet

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn has displayed moments of exceptional play, yet struggles with maintaining a consistent performance in recent weeks.

The management and utilization of the squad, particularly after Diaz’s exit, has raised some questions regarding Tomasson’s strategy in front of goal.

Meanwhile, Liam Manning’s Bristol City is undergoing a period of adjustment, endeavoring to find a successful strategy following the departure of Nigel Pearson.