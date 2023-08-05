Blackburn Rovers – West Bromwich FC Stream, TV Channel

An interesting fixture is on the cards as Blackburn Rovers host West Bromwich Albion at Ewood Park on Saturday in the opening round of the 2023/24 EFL Championship.

Both sides will be eager to begin the campaign on a good note.

How can supporters can watch the match?

This match will not be available in the United Kingdom due to the 3PM blackout rule.

How did both teams get on last season?

The hosts will be hoping to kick-start their quest for promotion on a high after narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premier League last Season.

On the other hand, West Brom will also aim to improve on last season’s performance after they finished the season in ninth place on three points adrift of the playoff spots.

Both teams’ performance in their last two games

Blackburn Rovers will be coming into this game hoping for a better result than they got last time out.

The Ewood Park outfit ost their last match against Girona 3-2. However, prior to that, they kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Stockport.

For West Brom, manager Carlos Corberan will be hoping that his shaky defense will improve.

The Baggies suffered a 2-0 loss to Forest Green before losing again 4-3 to Bolton last Saturday.

Blackburn Rovers recent form

After the disappointment of last season, Blackburn Rovers played six matches in preparation for the new season with a record of three wins, two draws and one loss. Scoring 14 and conceding 5.

Form: DWDWWL

West Bromwich Albion recent form

In West Brom’s six pre-season fixtures, the Baggies recorded just one win against Shrewsbury in their first pre-season fixture.

The Baggies went on to record two draws and three losses.

Form: WLDDLL