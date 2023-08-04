Blackburn Rovers v West Brom Live Stream

Blackburn Rovers face West Bromwich Albion in the season opener at Ewood Park this afternoon lookin g to go one better this season and reach the Championship playoffs.

Its one of the better looking fixtures on the opening Saturday weekend in England’s second tier of football.

Here’s how you can watch the match on TV.

Is the Blackburn game live streaming today?

No. With this being a 3PM kick off in the UK there is no option to live stream the match at Ewood Park today. There will be match updates on Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion social media handles however.

Sky Sports News will also offer match analysis from their in house team.

For residents living in Australia sports broadcast network beIN Sports will be broadcasting all the action from Ewood Park.

Jon Dahl Tomasson and his Blackburn Rovers once again missed out on the playoffs last season, finishing in seventh place and they’ll want to get this season’s campaign off to a winning start.

The loss of Ben Brereton to Villarreal during the summer will have been a tough blow for supporters to take, especially as the Chilean international left on a free transfer.

Niall Ennis of Plymouth is expected to take over striking duties but this looks a tough step up from League One football.

West Brom have under achieved in recent seasons and Carlos Corberan has plenty of work to do if the Baggies are to improve on their ninth placed finish of last season.

Veteran Jake Livermore has left the club and Dara O’Shea has left for a big money move to Premier League side Burnley for £7m.

Only Jeremy Sarmiento has been added to the squad, on loan from Brighton in what looks a pretty threadbare starting XI for the Baggies.

The match has a kick off time of 3PM in the UK from Blackburn Rovers’s Ewood Park Stadium.