Home - News - Blackburn Rovers v Plymouth Argyle live – watch streaming, tv channel, kick off time

Blackburn Rovers will face Plymouth Argyle at Ewood Park in the Championship later this afternoon.

Josh Eustace’s Blackburn side recently played to a 1-1 draw at home against Millwall, with Sammie Szmodics equalizing Michael Obafemi’s 54th-minute opener within nine minutes.

They currently sit in 17th place in the standings, trailing their upcoming opponents on goal difference.

Where to watch live on tv

This EFL match from Blackburn s not scheduled to be broadcast live in the UK unfortunately. The match is set to start at 3:00 PM from Ewood Park Stadium in Blackburn.

Alternatively, you can also use Bet365’s EFL live service will provide live match updates from Ewood Park starting from kick-off time.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Ian Foster’s Plymouth suffered a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday in their midweek fixture, leaving them in 16th place in the points table, just ahead of Blackburn. Djedi Gassama’s 60th-minute goal proved decisive in that encounter.

Both teams find themselves struggling at the lower end of the standings, evident from their positions in the table.

Their recent form doesn’t offer much encouragement either, with only one win between them in their last five matches across all competitions. Despite their even head-to-head record, Plymouth has emerged victorious in their last two meetings without conceding a goal.

However, Plymouth has struggled to find the net in four of their last five matches, suggesting they may continue this trend with a narrow defeat.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.