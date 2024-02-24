Home - News - Blackburn Rovers v Norwich City live streaming, where to watch EFL match

Find out where to watch the EFL match this Saturday afternoon between Blackburn and Norwich, with information on live TV broadcast listings, TV Channel and streaming options.

Blackburn Rovers will welcome playoff hopeful Norwich City to Ewood Park in the Championship this Saturday afternoon, looking to put further distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

Since taking over from Jon-Dahl Tomasson, Blackburn boss John Eustace has endured a sluggish start to life as they are still winless and remain in the bottom half of the table, but back-to-back draws against Preston and Cardiff City have at least lifted them up a couple of places in the Championship.

Is Blackburn v Norwich on TV?

This afternoon’s match will not be aired live on Sky Sports Football or Sky Main Event channel due to television restrictions in the UK. The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM.

Alternatively, live coverage is available through Bet365’s service, broadcasting from Ewood Park in Blackburn.

Norwich City are in the midst of the playoff race, currently sitting eighth in the Championship with 51 points after 33 games, just one point shy of the sixth spot.

David Wagner was heavily criticised during the early phase of the 2023–24 campaign when they looked to be heading for a mid-table finish, but a run of no defeats in their last four Championship games means they are just three points behind sixth-placed Hull City.

