Blackburn Rovers v Derby live streaming : where to watch on TV

Blackburn Rovers get their season underway tonight as Derby pay a visit under the lights and in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Rovers faced a disappointing season last time, having narrowly missed the playoffs in the 2022/23 season by goal difference, finishing seventh. With high hopes set for the following season, the outcome was underwhelming with Eustace’s side finishing in 19th position in the table.

The main concerns for fans coming into the new season is the situation regarding forward Sammie Szmodics, who ended up as the league’s top scorer, with newly promoted Ipswich Town set to prize their star asset away.

Fans can watch the game through the Sky Sports Football channel. You can also watch on the Sky GO app which goes live from the kick off time of 8PM from Ewood Park Stadium.

The home faithful will be hoping for a steady season. John Dahl Tomasson was replaced by John Eustace in February 2024 and now looks the right time to kick on with a decent run in the Championship.

Blackburn’s squad appears solid, but with the uncertainties surrounding star player Szmodics’ future at the club could be problematic.

His presence boosts the team significantly, but his potential departure could seriously weaken Rovers attacking threat.

After spending a few years in League One, Derby County has returned to the Championship, finishing in second place and securing automatic promotion.

Under Paul Warne’s steady leadership at Pride Park things are definitely on the up and The Rams will certainly look to get a result on their travels in this season opener.

