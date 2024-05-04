Home - News - Birmingham vs Norwich – 4th May, 2024 – live streaming

With Leicester City secure for promotion to the Premier League next year, attention on the final weekend of the Championship focuses on the fight for the play-off positions and those bordering on relegation.

Rotherham are relegated and Huddersfield need Birmingham to falter against Norwich and a win against Ipswich away to stay up – which looks unlikely to say the least.

Where can I watch on tv?

The match is not live on tv in the UK unfortunately as Sky Sports are going with the Leeds and Ipswich games on Main Event. You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from the St Andrews Stadium.

Birmingham take on Norwich at home, with the away team involved in the play off battle but far from certain to remain there at the end of the day, and will hope the home advantage plays to their benefit.

Birmingham has lost two and drawn three of their last five games while Norwich has lost just one league game since February, so the odds are stacked firmly in the Canaries’ favour.

What time does the broadcast coverage start?

The match is scheduled for 12:30 on Sat 4 May. Coverage and live updates from St Andrews Stadium in Birmingham will commence from the start of the game.

Will it be a walk-over? We’re not so sure. Each of these sides has a lot to play for this weekend and both will be giving it all they have to achieve their aims.

For Birmingham, three points is the least they can take away if they wish to stay up, while Norwich can see the Premiership on the horizon if they get through to the play-off round.

Our tip – Birmingham 1, Norwich 3