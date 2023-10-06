Home - News - Birmingham v West Brom live streaming

After clinching a 4-1 victory against Huddersfield on Tuesday, Birmingham is set to face West Bromwich Albion in a thrilling Midlands derby on Friday night. Current betting trends suggest a close match between the two teams.

West Brom secured a tight win over Sheffield Wednesday, marking their second consecutive win and a five-game unbeaten streak in the Championship. Adam Reach, Josh Maja, and Daryl Dike won’t be playing for the visiting side, while Birmingham has five players sidelined due to injuries.

What TV Channel is the game on?

The Birmingham West Brom game is the featured match on Sky Sports Football tonight. Kick off time is scheduled for 8PM.

Another option is with Bet365, who will also have their live match in play service in operation.

Although there’s a gap of seven positions between the teams, a mere point divides them. Birmingham boasts 11 points from their last five home games, in contrast to West Brom’s single away victory this season.

The expected goals statistics hint at West Brom having had some good fortune so far.

Historically, Birmingham has emerged victorious in their last three encounters. Given their home ground advantage, they seem poised to have an edge in the upcoming match, especially considering West Brom’s inconsistent season start.

Derby matches like this often tempt bettors to expect high booking points. While both teams have shown discipline recently, Birmingham is known for committing numerous fouls. Their last season’s two matches witnessed a combined tally of 10 cards.